News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How COVID-19 affected India's bowling on Day 1

How COVID-19 affected India's bowling on Day 1

Source: PTI
February 05, 2021 19:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Saliva ban made it difficult to maintain ball, says India's lead bowler Jasprit Bumrah who picked two wickets on Day 1 of the 1st Test in Chennai on Friday.

Jasprit Bumrah gets a hug from skipper Virat Kohli after trapping Dom Sibley leg before wicket at the fag end of Day 1

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah gets a hug from skipper Virat Kohli after trapping Dom Sibley leg before wicket at the fag end of Day 1. Photograph: BCCI

The COVID-19-forced saliva ban proved to be a handicap for the bowlers since sweat was not effective enough to shine the ball, India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah said on Friday after England called the shots on the opening day of the series-opener, in Chennai. 

 

Skipper Joe Root's unbeaten century in his 100th Test took England to 263 for three on a lifeless Chepauk track where the red SG Test lost its hardness after 40th over.

"The ball did become soft after a while and the wicket is on a flatter side with the bounce being less. You are left with limited options (to shine ball). We are trying to figure out what we can do with the limited things on hand at that time," Bumrah said at the virtual media conference.

India's most successful bowler on the day admitted that they found it difficult to maintain the ball as ICC has banned the use of saliva in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

"Yes, it becomes difficult when the ball becomes soft and doesn't shine really well. Because of new COVID-19 rules, we can't use saliva -- very difficult during that time to maintain the ball," Bumrah said.

"In India, the ball gets scuffed up easily. So, to make the ball heavy, you have to sometimes shine one side with sweat and it doesn't really serve the purpose. You can't make one side heavy with sweat and it doesn't really work that way.

"But these are the rules and we have to make do with what we have at the moment," said Bumrah.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
India team must get two-week break after IPL: Shastri
India team must get two-week break after IPL: Shastri
Sthalekar in Australian Cricket Hall of Fame
Sthalekar in Australian Cricket Hall of Fame
Upset with Tendulkar, netizens apologise to Sharapova
Upset with Tendulkar, netizens apologise to Sharapova
Who will get the coveted CBI chief's job?
Who will get the coveted CBI chief's job?
Root marks milestone with ton on Day 1
Root marks milestone with ton on Day 1
LS washed out for another day over farmers' stir
LS washed out for another day over farmers' stir
A year of living and working in the shadow of Covid-19
A year of living and working in the shadow of Covid-19

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Root marks milestone with ton on Day 1

Root marks milestone with ton on Day 1

PICS: India vs England, first Test, Day 1

PICS: India vs England, first Test, Day 1

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use