How COVID-19 affected India's bowling on Day 1

Source:

February 05, 2021 19:38 IST

Saliva ban made it difficult to maintain ball, says India's lead bowler Jasprit Bumrah who picked two wickets on Day 1 of the 1st Test in Chennai on Friday.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah gets a hug from skipper Virat Kohli after trapping Dom Sibley leg before wicket at the fag end of Day 1. Photograph: BCCI

The COVID-19-forced saliva ban proved to be a handicap for the bowlers since sweat was not effective enough to shine the ball, India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah said on Friday after England called the shots on the opening day of the series-opener, in Chennai.

Skipper Joe Root's unbeaten century in his 100th Test took England to 263 for three on a lifeless Chepauk track where the red SG Test lost its hardness after 40th over.

"The ball did become soft after a while and the wicket is on a flatter side with the bounce being less. You are left with limited options (to shine ball). We are trying to figure out what we can do with the limited things on hand at that time," Bumrah said at the virtual media conference.

India's most successful bowler on the day admitted that they found it difficult to maintain the ball as ICC has banned the use of saliva in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

"Yes, it becomes difficult when the ball becomes soft and doesn't shine really well. Because of new COVID-19 rules, we can't use saliva -- very difficult during that time to maintain the ball," Bumrah said.

"In India, the ball gets scuffed up easily. So, to make the ball heavy, you have to sometimes shine one side with sweat and it doesn't really serve the purpose. You can't make one side heavy with sweat and it doesn't really work that way.

"But these are the rules and we have to make do with what we have at the moment," said Bumrah.