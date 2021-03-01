News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Varun to miss India T20Is vs England?

Varun to miss India T20Is vs England?

By Rediff Cricket
March 01, 2021 12:11 IST
IMAGE: In December, Varun Chakravarthy had to be withdrawn from the India T20 squad for the tour Down Under after suffering an injury. Photograph: BCCI
 

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy is doubtful for the T20I series against England.

The Kolkata Knight Riders spinner is likely to miss out on a potential India debut for the second time for not performing up to mark in a fitness test, Cricbuzz reported.

BCCI has set new benchmarks for the players -- completing a 2 km run in 8.5 minutes or scoring 17.1 in the Yo-Yo test.

According to the Cricbuzz report, Chakravarthy hasn't done well in either and this could mean he could be left out of the squad.

This is the second time that his India debut has been put on hold.

In December, the KKR spinner had to miss out on an India debut in the series against Australia due to a shoulder injury.

Chakravarthy was at the National Cricket Academy for three months recovering from his injury and is currently training with the KKR team.

Chakravarthy stated that the decision is yet to be formally communicated to him by the BCCI.

"I have not been informed of anything as yet," he said while speaking to Cricbuzz.

Chakravarthy did not play the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and is not part of the Tamil Nadu squad for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Rediff Cricket
England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

