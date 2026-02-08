Uttarakhand crush Jharkhand, enter Ranji Trophy semis

IMAGE: Sudip Kumar Gharami slammed a double century as Bengal took a 123-run first-innings lead against Andhra. Photograph: CAB/X

Key Points Uttarakhand hammered Jharkhand to book a spot in the Ranji Trophy semifinals.

Abhay Negi and Mayank Mishra were the pick of the Uttarakhand bowlers.

From 100 for 3, Jharkhand imploded to 126 for 9.

In another quarterfinals, Sudip Kumar Gharami's double century helpled Bengal tighten their grip over Andhra.

Uttarakhand delivered a ruthless all-round performance to hammer Jharkhand by an innings, with the pace-spin duo of Abhay Negi and Mayank Mishra ripping through the opposition lineup on Day 3 to book a Ranji Trophy semifinal berth, in Jamshedpur, on Sunday.

Uttarakhand's veteran left-arm spinner Mayank spun a web around Jharkhand with a stunning 5 for 22, while Negi struck with relentless bite to grab 4 for 36, as the pair ripped through the Jharkhand batting line-up to skittle the visitors out for a paltry 130 and script a thumping innings-and-six-run victory.

Resuming from their overnight 282 for 5, Uttarakhand tightened their grip on the contest on Day 3, stretching their first-innings advantage before being finally bowled out for 371 in 122.3 overs.

The 136-run lead proved decisive, with late-order batter Abhay Negi digging in for a priceless 46 that tightened the noose around a reeling Jharkhand.

Jharkhand fall apart

Much like their first-innings collapse, where even stalwarts Kumar Kushagra and skipper Virat Singh failed to fire as they were bundled out for a below-par 235, Jharkhand began their second innings in a similar self-destructive fashion.

Jharkhand's innings unravelled almost immediately, with openers Shikhar Mohan and Sharandeep Singh falling for single-digit scores by the fourth over, leaving them reeling at 14 for 2 as Negi struck twice.

Despite stitching together a promising 86-run partnership for the third wicket, Virat Singh (55) and Kumar Kushagra (34) could not kick on, leaving Jharkhand without the decisive innings they desperately needed.

Aditya Singh, who had shown grit with a cautious 83 earlier, lost his way when it mattered the most, falling for just nine as Jharkhand crumbled in a stunning collapse -- six wickets fell in single digits, including three ducks.

From 100 for 3, Jharkhand imploded to 126 for 9 as Mishra tore through the middle order and tail, finishing with a match haul of eight wickets.

Brief scores:

Jharkhand 235 and 130 all out (Virat Singh 55; Abhay Negi 4/36, Mayank Mishra 5/22) lost to Uttarakhand 371 all out (Avneesh Sudha 64, Kunal Chandela 68 Jagadeesha Suchith 70, Abhay Negi 46; Jatin Pandey 2/72, Sahil Raj 2/59, Saurabh Shekhar 2/75, Aditya Singh 2/57) by an innings and 6 runs.

Gharami's maiden double ton puts Bengal in control

Sudip Kumar Gharami struck a career-defining maiden double century as Bengal tightened their grip over Andhra to take a handy 123-run first-innings lead at stumps on the third day of their quarterfinal in Kalyani.

A resolute Gharami showed utmost patience facing 451 balls in his unbeaten 216 to anchor Bengal to 418 for 6 in reply to Andhra's first innings total of 295 all out.

The 26-year-old right-hander hit 27 fours in his marathon knock that rescued Bengal from early trouble and virtually batted Andhra out of the contest.

With the first-innings lead already secured, Bengal -- who can qualify for the semifinals even with a draw -- will now look to pile on more runs and put Andhra completely out of the game on the fourth day.

While Andhra now need a miracle to bounce back in the game, Bengal have one foot in the semifinals where they will face the winners of the contest between Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir at this very venue.

Chasing 291, Madhya Pradesh are in a spot of bother at 87 for 5 on the third day at Indore.

Resuming the day at 199 for five with Gharami unbeaten on 112 and Sumanta Gupta on 22, Bengal consolidated steadily on a pitch showing signs of wear and tear.

Gharami handled both pace and spin attack of Andhra with ease.

Gharami stands firm

The Andhra quicks tried around-the-wicket angle and showered him with short balls, while left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar tried to exploit the rough outside leg stump, but the batter remained solid and held on to his ground.

He first stitched a crucial 165-run stand for the sixth wicket with Gupta, who made a composed 81 before getting a leading edge to silly point off Saurabh.

Gharami then found good support from wicketkeeper Habib Gandhi as the pair added an unbroken 100 runs for the seventh wicket to take Bengal past the 400-mark and stretch the lead beyond three figures.

Gandhi was batting on 45 at close on day three. Two more days are left in the match.

Earlier, Andhra had made 295 in their first innings with skipper Ricky Bhui top-scoring with 83.

Mukesh Kumar (5/66) and Akash Deep (4/79) shared nine wickets between them, while Mohammed Shami chipped in with one.

Brief scores:

Andhra 295 vs Bengal 418/6 (Sudip Kumar Gharami 216 batting, Sumanta Gupta 81, Habib Gandhi 45 batting; KV Sasikanth 2/59, Saurabh Kumar 2/81).