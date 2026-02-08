Bethell, Brooks propel England to 184 for 7 against Nepal

IMAGES from the ICC 2026 T20 World Cup match played between England and Nepal in Mumbai on Sunday.

IMAGE: England's Harry Brook bats enroute his half-century. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Jacob Bethell (55) and skipper Harry Brook (53) peeled off attacking fifties to power England to a formidable 184 for seven in their T20 World Cup Group C opener against Nepal in Mumbai on Sunday.

The young left-handed Bethell gave a fine example of himself on T20 World Cup debut in front of a partisan crowd with his rapid half-century (35 balls ), with four sixes and as many fours, while skipper Brook got back among runs in his bid to change the narrative around him.

Brook fell after making a vital knock that came off 32 balls with four sixes and three fours, putting on a 71-run stand for the fourth wicket with Bethell as Nepal bowlers presented a strong challenge on their part.

IMAGE: Nepal's Nandan Yadav celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jos Buttler. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Sher Malla's joy knew no bounds when he had Phil Salt (1) caught on the first ball of his second over while Nandan Yadav got the key wicket of Jos Buttler (26), just when he was starting to rebuild with Bethell.

Yadav pitched one outside off to have Buttler caught behind for Nepal's second wicket in the fifth over and the third came in the seventh, when spinner Sandeep Lamichhane had Tom Banton trapped leg-before while attempting to reverse sweep.

Jacks hammers bowlers at the death

IMAGE: Jacob Bethell celebrates his half-century. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

This was when Bethell, who had hit two fours and a six off his first four balls, got together with Brook to rebuild for England.

Playing on the same track where title favourites India had slipped to 77 for six at one stage on Saturday night, England certainly did not face the troubles batting on a two-paced wicket. The England batters were largely able to execute their shots, even as none of them could really impose themselves like India captain Suryakumar Yadav did.

IMAGE: Will Jacks hits out. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

On their part, Nepal put up a commendable effort of not bowling many freebies but a second consecutive contest here at the Wankhede Stadium ended with the batting side finishing on a high.

England made 45 runs in the final three overs with Will Jacks hammering four sixes and a four to make 39 not out off 18 balls.

IMAGE: Nepal bowler Sher Malla. Photograph: Nepal Cricket/X

Fans donning a different blue-coloured jersey mixed with red throned the stadium and cheered every dot ball and every good effort produced by their players on the hallowed turf of this iconic ground.

The sheer numbers of Nepal fans, who easily outnumbered that of England, showcased the passion for cricket in the Himalayan nation and their players did not disappoint either.

Nepal fielders held on to their catches, while the pair of Airee (2/23) and Yadav (2/25) claimed a couple of wickets each. Also among the wickets were Malla and Lamichhane.