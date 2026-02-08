HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: Italy begin maiden campaign against Scotland

T20 World Cup: Italy begin maiden campaign against Scotland

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
5 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 08, 2026 17:36 IST

x

The national side is built largely around players of Italian heritage or first and second-generation immigrants.

Marcus Campopiano

IMAGE: England-born wicketkeeper-batter Marcus Campopiano is one of the key members of Italy's squad for the T20 World Cup. Photograph: Italy Cricket/X

Key Points

  • Italy, one of world football's strongest sides, will make their T20 World Cup debut by taking on Scotland on Monday. 
  • Italy's qualification for the marquee event marks a curious return to forgotten roots. 
  • However, awareness of their huge achievement remains limited back home. 
  • Scotland are wary of the threat posed by Italy. 
 

Football powerhouses Italy will get a chance to make a mark in cricket's biggest stage when they face Scotland in a historic ICC T20 World Cup debut game in Kolkata on Monday.

Winner of four FIFA World Cups, the Azzurris will now give way to Gli Azzurri who find themselves scripting an unlikely cricketing chapter after making the expanded 20-team tournament through the European regional qualifiers last July.

Italy and Channel Islanders Jersey, who upset Scotland, finished on five points, but the Italians sealed the second place behind the Dutchmen on superior net run rate to book their maiden appearance at the global showpiece.

A legacy to be proud of

For a country with its cricket history dating back to 1793 -- when English naval hero Horatio Nelson reportedly "organised the first-ever recorded game in Naples" -- the qualification marks a curious return to forgotten roots.

The sport's legacy still survives in the football heartland as Genoa, Italy's oldest soccer club founded in 1893, is still is called Genoa Cricket and Football Club, while AC Milan began life as Milan Football & Cricket Club.

More than a century later, Italy may not have a single turf wicket, but the game is sustained by around 4,000 registered men's players and nearly 80 clubs in a two-tier league system, with a national side built largely around players of Italian heritage or first and second-generation immigrants.

Captain Wayne Madsen is South African-born and qualifies through his Italian grandmother as he's set for his debut in a cricket World Cup two decades after representing his native country in the hockey edition.

Bowler Crishan Kalugamage moved to Italy from Sri Lanka at 15, while wicketkeeper Marcus Campopiano was born in England to an Italian father.

The 15-man squad includes two sets of Australian brothers with Italian family connections -- Harry and Ben Manenti, and Anthony and Justin Mosca -- while former South Africa all-rounder JJ Smuts adds experience.

Former Ireland all-rounder Kevin O'Brien is part of the coaching staff.

Not so popular back home

Back home, awareness of the achievement remains limited.

"I'm sure no more than 10 percent in the country knows that Italy is making its debut in T20 World Cup," someone from the team said.

Madsen, however, feels the momentum is slowly building.

"I know there have been some articles in local papers, so the message is starting to get out that we're here at the World Cup and it's going to be our first, and it's obviously going to be a big moment for cricket in Italy and for growing the game.

"But I think as the World Cup starts and once the games start on television, that is only going to grow further and further. So yeah, we're expecting more momentum in that regard once the tournament is underway properly for us."

Unlike their rivals, who made a dramatic late entry into the tournament after Bangladesh's withdrawal, Italy arrive with preparation and planning behind them.

There is also a broader sporting rivalry at play. Only on Saturday night, Italy edged Scotland 18-15 in the Six Nations rugby in Rome.

"We saw the rugby team get one over Scotland yesterday in the Six Nations, so hopefully we can emulate that tomorrow when we start against Scotland," said the Italian skipper.

No pushovers

On current form, Italy will, however, not be pushovers.

They have won their last three matches -- two warm-up fixtures against Canada and the UAE before beating Ireland in their build-up series, a result that marked their first-ever victory over an ICC Full Member.

 

They had also stunned Scotland by 12 runs in the European qualifier, a win that proved decisive in sealing qualification to the World Cup.

Scotland won't take them lightly

Scotland, though, remain wary of the threat.

"Yeah, obviously, I think that was a disappointing defeat. Like I said, we did have a bit of a hiccup during that tournament. But we're looking to just work on ourselves and what we can do better," said pacer Safyaan Sharif.

Having made a late entry into the tournament, Scotland showed flashes of promise but their batting faltered in a 35-run defeat in their opening match at this venue on Saturday.

"Look, one team's going to lose anyway. Unfortunately, it was us. But the way we showed our character today when it was the first half and the second half, I think, it's just exciting things to come yet," he added.

Teams (from):

Scotland: Richie Berrington (Captain), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Oliver Davidson, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, and Brad Wheal.

Italy: Wayne Madsen (Captain), Marcus Campopiano, Gian Piero Meade, Zain Ali, Ali Hasan, Crishan Jorge, Harry Manenti, Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, Syed Naqvi, Ben Manenti, Jaspreet Singh, JJ Smuts, Grant Stewart, and Thomas Draca.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

T20 World Cup 2026: Points Table
T20 World Cup 2026: Points Table
He has that Dhoni-like poise: USA's Harmeet on Suryakumar
He has that Dhoni-like poise: USA's Harmeet on Suryakumar
ICC Mediator Imran Khwaja in Lahore Over India Match
ICC Mediator Imran Khwaja in Lahore Over India Match
T20 WC: Gambhir hails Surya's masterclass after USA scare
T20 WC: Gambhir hails Surya's masterclass after USA scare
T20 World Cup 2026: The Full Schedule
T20 World Cup 2026: The Full Schedule

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Bakeries Of Mumbai

webstory image 2

7 Fibre-Rich Seeds To Help You Shed Those Extra Pounds

webstory image 3

India's 10 Longest Sacred Rivers

VIDEOS

Shamita Shetty's gorgeous look at the party0:51

Shamita Shetty's gorgeous look at the party

Kriti Sanon rocks her airport look0:35

Kriti Sanon rocks her airport look

'800 dancers in perfect harmony': PM Modi applauds Indian diaspora cultural showcase in Kuala Lumpur0:53

'800 dancers in perfect harmony': PM Modi applauds Indian...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO