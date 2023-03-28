News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » US will take cricket to levels never seen before: Kapil

US will take cricket to levels never seen before: Kapil

Source: PTI
March 28, 2023 12:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The legendary Kapil Dev believes cricket will reach great heights in the future in the United States. Photograph: Kapil Dev/Instagram

Cricket is still in its infancy in the United States but the legendary Kapil Dev is hopeful of the game reaching great heights in the future.

 

"I hope one day America will take this game to the level where no country has seen," Kapil said at an event held to launch of Indian American Unity Cricket League, which would be held later this year.

At the event attended by Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee, East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva announced that the Indian American Unity Cricket League will be held in September.

Among others it was attended by Congressman Seth Maganizer and Indian American Congressman Shri Thanedar.

The lawmakers began event by playing cricket.

On the occasion the organisers felicitated several Indian Americans with life time achievement awards for their contribution to the society.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Kedar Jadhav's father found after going missing
Kedar Jadhav's father found after going missing
WPL ends with promise of changing Indian cricket
WPL ends with promise of changing Indian cricket
Onus on Dhawan to take Punjab Kings across finish line
Onus on Dhawan to take Punjab Kings across finish line
Will markets reclaim March glory? Analysts weigh in
Will markets reclaim March glory? Analysts weigh in
Pawar steps in to douse Rahul fire on Savarkar
Pawar steps in to douse Rahul fire on Savarkar
Recipe: Swamyji's Ghee Panyarams
Recipe: Swamyji's Ghee Panyarams
'He can live with his mother or...': Kharge on Rahul
'He can live with his mother or...': Kharge on Rahul

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Stars Who Will Miss IPL 2023

Stars Who Will Miss IPL 2023

SEE: Dhoni Spray Paints Seats At Chepauk

SEE: Dhoni Spray Paints Seats At Chepauk

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances