IMAGE: Kedar Jadhav last played for India in February 2020. Photograph: BCCI

Indian cricket Kedar Jadhav's father Mahadev Jadhav has gone missing since Monday morning.

According to Pune police, Jadhav senior went missing from Kothrud area of Pune.

Subsequently, a complaint was lodged at Alankar Police station and a search has begun for Mahadev Jadhav.

All-rounder Kedar Jadhav last played for India in an ODI against New Zealand in February 2020.