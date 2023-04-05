News
US book spot in ODI World Cup final qualifier

US book spot in ODI World Cup final qualifier

April 05, 2023 13:33 IST
ICC World Cup

Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/Twitter

The United States booked their place in the final qualifying tournament for this year's 50-overs World Cup in India following their 25-run victory over Jersey on Tuesday.

At a playoff event in Namibia, the US side, led by Indian-born Monank Patel, posted 231 all out and then bowled out Jersey for 206 to confirm top spot and a place in the final qualifier in Zimbabwe in June-July.

 

United Arab Emirates finished runner-up to the US to claim the second spot in the qualifier.

The US and UAE join former world champions West Indies and Sri Lanka among the 10 teams in Zimbabwe vying for the last two places at the October-November World Cup.

The US have never qualified for the ODI World Cup but are assured of a place in next year's T20 World Cup, which they will co-host with West Indies.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
