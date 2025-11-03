HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » UP Police Salute DSP Deepti Sharma!

UP Police Salute DSP Deepti Sharma!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 03, 2025 22:05 IST

x

Deepti Sharma

IMAGE: Player-of-the-tournament Deepti Sharma hit a composed 58 before returning a match-winning five for 39 in the Women's World Cup final against South Africa, in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, November 2, 2025. Photograph: ICC Cricket World Cup/X

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna on Monday lauded Deputy Superintendent of Police and international cricketer Deepti Sharma for her "exemplary and historic performance" in India's win at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 final.

Sharma, who hails from Agra, was appointed as a DSP under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'Kushal Khiladi Yojana' through the sports quota in January this year.

She played a pivotal role in India's 52-run victory over South Africa in the final at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Describing her feat as a matter of immense pride for the Uttar Pradesh Police, the state government, and the nation, DGP Rajeev Krishna extended his congratulations and best wishes to Sharma, calling her sportsmanship, discipline, and performance "a source of inspiration for countless aspiring athletes", an official statement said.

In a post on 'X,' DGP Krishna said, "UP Police pride shines on the world stage".

 

"With a stellar all-round performance of 215 runs and 22 wickets in the tournament, she not only became the Player of the Tournament but also brought immense pride to the nation, Uttar Pradesh, and UP Police on the international stage," he added.

Showcasing her all-round brilliance, Deepti scored a vital 58 runs to help India post a formidable 298/7, and later dismantled South Africa's batting lineup by taking five wickets, including that of captain Laura Wolvaardt.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Records, Redemption and The Rise of Deepti Sharma
Records, Redemption and The Rise of Deepti Sharma
'The whole country is proud of Deepti'
'The whole country is proud of Deepti'
'What God has written...' Deepti relishes title win
'What God has written...' Deepti relishes title win
'Deepti's partnership with Amanjot was turning point'
'Deepti's partnership with Amanjot was turning point'
Shafali, Deepti shine in India's historic WC triumph
Shafali, Deepti shine in India's historic WC triumph

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Gorgeous Delicacies Of Globally-Recognised Lucknow

webstory image 2

10 High-Fibre Recipes For A Healthier You

webstory image 3

Is Karela Or Bitter Gourd Healthy? 8 Reasons To Eat It

VIDEOS

WATCH: After 25 Years, Bihar's Chormara Village Gets Its Own Polling Booth3:15

WATCH: After 25 Years, Bihar's Chormara Village Gets Its...

Ameesha Patel is fit even at the age of 50, watch the video0:46

Ameesha Patel is fit even at the age of 50, watch the video

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth lands in South Korea for talks on troops, DMZ border visit1:45

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth lands in South Korea for...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO