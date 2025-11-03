UP Police Salute DSP Deepti Sharma!

IMAGE: Player-of-the-tournament Deepti Sharma hit a composed 58 before returning a match-winning five for 39 in the Women's World Cup final against South Africa, in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, November 2, 2025. Photograph: ICC Cricket World Cup/X

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna on Monday lauded Deputy Superintendent of Police and international cricketer Deepti Sharma for her "exemplary and historic performance" in India's win at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 final.

Sharma, who hails from Agra, was appointed as a DSP under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'Kushal Khiladi Yojana' through the sports quota in January this year.

She played a pivotal role in India's 52-run victory over South Africa in the final at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Describing her feat as a matter of immense pride for the Uttar Pradesh Police, the state government, and the nation, DGP Rajeev Krishna extended his congratulations and best wishes to Sharma, calling her sportsmanship, discipline, and performance "a source of inspiration for countless aspiring athletes", an official statement said.

In a post on 'X,' DGP Krishna said, "UP Police pride shines on the world stage".

"With a stellar all-round performance of 215 runs and 22 wickets in the tournament, she not only became the Player of the Tournament but also brought immense pride to the nation, Uttar Pradesh, and UP Police on the international stage," he added.

Showcasing her all-round brilliance, Deepti scored a vital 58 runs to help India post a formidable 298/7, and later dismantled South Africa's batting lineup by taking five wickets, including that of captain Laura Wolvaardt.