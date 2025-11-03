HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'What God has written...' Deepti relishes title win

'What God has written...' Deepti relishes title win

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 03, 2025 18:48 IST

x

 'There cannot be anything better than giving such a good performance in the final and lifting the trophy.'

Deepti Sharma

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma played a pivotal role in India's triumphant World Cup campaign, tallying 22 wickets 215 runs to earn the player-of-the-tournament award. Photograph: ANI Photo

Deepti Sharma, one of the star performers of the victorious Indian women's cricket team, feels they were destined to end their long wait for an ICC a world title at home.

The win over South Africa on Sunday night came after years of disappointment and heartbreak.

Deepti starred with a five-wicket haul and a crucial 58 in the final. Overall, she tallied 22 wickets 215 runs to earn the player-of-the-tournament award.

"I'm feeling really good. Since the day we played the first game of the World Cup, I have performed exactly how I wanted to play as a senior player. There cannot be anything better than giving such a good performance in the final and lifting the trophy," Deepti said.

On the long wait for a world title, she added: "It took us really long to win the World Cup, but what God has written for you happens only at the destined time and I think it was written to take place in India.

"I have so many good memories of DY Patil Stadium as we have won all the series here. We were very positive as a team, and whatever the result might be we will play as a team.

 

"We wanted to win it as this was happening in India and we had to win this as a team. Every ball we were feeling like this game will end soon, and the result will be in our favour, and now that wait has come to an end."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

How criticism inspired Harman & Co past 'chokers tag'
How criticism inspired Harman & Co past 'chokers tag'
'Not really the person you...' Wolvaardt hails Shafali
'Not really the person you...' Wolvaardt hails Shafali
Pratika Rolls In To Celebrate India's Triumph!
Pratika Rolls In To Celebrate India's Triumph!
'5 minutes of blur': Muzumdar's moment of glory!
'5 minutes of blur': Muzumdar's moment of glory!
Surat Bizman Gifts Diamonds To World Cup Champs
Surat Bizman Gifts Diamonds To World Cup Champs

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 High-Fibre Recipes For A Healthier You

webstory image 2

Is Karela Or Bitter Gourd Healthy? 8 Reasons To Eat It

webstory image 3

Recipe: Manisha's Vadi Che Sambar

VIDEOS

Disha Patani Spotted at the Airport in a Cool Casual Look1:05

Disha Patani Spotted at the Airport in a Cool Casual Look

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth lands in South Korea for talks on troops, DMZ border visit1:45

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth lands in South Korea for...

Tej Pratap Yadav dismisses Tejashwi s claim over Bihar CM seat ahead of elections 20250:11

Tej Pratap Yadav dismisses Tejashwi s claim over Bihar CM...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO