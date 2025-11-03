'What God has written...' Deepti relishes title win

'There cannot be anything better than giving such a good performance in the final and lifting the trophy.'

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma played a pivotal role in India's triumphant World Cup campaign, tallying 22 wickets 215 runs to earn the player-of-the-tournament award. Photograph: ANI Photo

Deepti Sharma, one of the star performers of the victorious Indian women's cricket team, feels they were destined to end their long wait for an ICC a world title at home.

The win over South Africa on Sunday night came after years of disappointment and heartbreak.

Deepti starred with a five-wicket haul and a crucial 58 in the final. Overall, she tallied 22 wickets 215 runs to earn the player-of-the-tournament award.

"I'm feeling really good. Since the day we played the first game of the World Cup, I have performed exactly how I wanted to play as a senior player. There cannot be anything better than giving such a good performance in the final and lifting the trophy," Deepti said.

On the long wait for a world title, she added: "It took us really long to win the World Cup, but what God has written for you happens only at the destined time and I think it was written to take place in India.

"I have so many good memories of DY Patil Stadium as we have won all the series here. We were very positive as a team, and whatever the result might be we will play as a team.

"We wanted to win it as this was happening in India and we had to win this as a team. Every ball we were feeling like this game will end soon, and the result will be in our favour, and now that wait has come to an end."