HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Under par Markram has head coach's back

Under par Markram has head coach's back

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 17, 2025 14:26 IST

x

Aiden Markram has had a slew of low scores in T20Is and has gone 31 games without a half-century

IMAGE: Aiden Markram has had a slew of low scores in T20Is and has gone 31 games without a half-century. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

South Africa coach Shukri Conrad expressed confidence in skipper Aiden Markram and felt he is on the verge of reaching a "state of genius," suggesting that Markram is close to achieving exceptional performance levels with just a few more games.

 

Markram, who has gone 31 innings without a T20I half-century, managed only 31 runs in three matches in the recently concluded T20 series against Australia.

A final over thriller saw Australia seal a win in a closely-fought series-decider in Cairns, with Glenn Maxwell powering an unbeaten 62 off 36 deliveries to propel the hosts over the line off the penultimate delivery.

With this victory, the visitors registered a 2-1 series win over the Proteas. Maxwell (62* runs off 36 balls) was awarded the Player of the Match, whereas Tim David (150 runs in three matches) won the Player of the Series award.

"I know it's a different format, but in the World Test Championship final not so long ago, Aiden showed exactly what he is about. And I'm sure he is a couple of games away from unlocking that state of genius," Shukri Conrad said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Conrad conceded that South Africa were a "batter light" but explained that if the players they have were willing to play with a little more self-confidence, it could work in Proteas' favour.

"If we want to be brave, we have got to select attacks to beat a team like Australia and if I can nudge a batting unit into playing a certain way where we are a batter light and I concede we were a batter light, imagine what they can do when we have got a properly balanced side," he added.

With the series level at 1-1 after Proteas Dewald Brevis' stunning maiden century in the second T20I, and a clinical bowling effort leading Australia over the line in the first game, the home side were tasked with chasing down 173 to claim the series.

Australia and South Africa will next lock horns in the three-match ODI series starting Tuesday, 19 August in Cairns.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ton-up Healy powers Aus A to win over Ind A
Ton-up Healy powers Aus A to win over Ind A
Rizwan, Babar out as Pakistan name squad for Asia Cup
Rizwan, Babar out as Pakistan name squad for Asia Cup
PIX: Barca off to winning start; Heartbreak for Nice
PIX: Barca off to winning start; Heartbreak for Nice
SAFF U-17 Women's Championship squad announced
SAFF U-17 Women's Championship squad announced
Pikachu! Sinner's special birthday gift from opponent
Pikachu! Sinner's special birthday gift from opponent

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Most Impressive Hare Krishna Temples Abroad

webstory image 2

6 Places To Mark Lord Krishna's Birthday

webstory image 3

7 Spots To Head To For Dahi Handi In Mumbai & Pune

VIDEOS

352-year-old tradition of 21-Gun salute to honour Lord Krishna continues in Rajasthan2:54

352-year-old tradition of 21-Gun salute to honour Lord...

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's adorable moment with son goes viral1:13

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's adorable moment with son...

'Moment of pride': Shubhanshu Shukla returns home4:13

'Moment of pride': Shubhanshu Shukla returns home

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV