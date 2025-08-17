Pikachu! Sinner's special birthday gift from opponent

IMAGE: Frenchman Terence Atmane, a Pokemon card collector, gifted Jannik Sinner one from his collection, on the latter's birthday on Saturday, August 16. Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

Frenchman Terence Atmane made sure Jannik Sinner had a 24th birthday to remember, gifting the world number one a Pokemon card before going on to lose their semi-final meeting at the Cincinnati Open on Saturday.

Top seed and defending champion Sinner ended qualifier Atmane's run at the Masters 1000 tournament with a 7-6(4), 6-2 win.

Before the match, the pair were seen talking to each other in the tunnel leading onto centre court, where Atmane handed over the collectable based on the hit Japanese video game series and TV show.

"It's his birthday today so I had to give him a little something," Atmane told reporters.

"I was thinking last night about what I should give to him. I was like, 'I think I still have some Pokemon cards that I brought from France. Why not give him just a Pokemon card?' I'm a Pokemon card collector. I think this is the perfect gift.

IMAGE: The Pokemon card gifted to Jannik Sinner. Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

"If that was my birthday, I would be so happy that someone gave me a Pokemon card."

Sinner, who was also serenaded with "Happy Birthday" by the crowd, was grateful and slightly bemused by the gift.

"I was talking to him a little bit in the locker room. He has one of the biggest collections of Pokemon cards, and I'm very lucky that I got one of his ones," the Italian told Tennis Channel.

"It was just a nice moment before a match, we didn't know each other at all. So, it was a nice moment ... The card was a kind of Pikachu. It said 30 damage to itself, so I don't know if that is good or not!"