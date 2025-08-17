HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SAFF U-17 Women's Championship squad announced

SAFF U-17 Women's Championship squad announced

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
August 17, 2025 12:39 IST

Expectations will be high as head coach Joakim Alexandersson leads his Under-17 women's team at the SAFF tournament, in Thimpu, Bhutan, starting on Wednesday, August 20

IMAGE: Expectations will be high as head coach Joakim Alexandersson leads his Under-17 women's team at the SAFF tournament, in Thimpu, Bhutan, starting on Wednesday, August 20. Photograph: Kind Courtesy All India Football Federation

India U-17 women's team head coach Joakim Alexandersson on Sunday named a 23-member squad for the SAFF U-17 Championship to be played in Thimphu, Bhutan from August 20 to 31.

Alexandersson, who earlier this month, historically guided the India U-20s to their first AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup qualification in two decades, will now lead the U-17s as they gear up for the SAFF Championship in the lead-up to the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers, which will be held in October in Kyrgyz Republic.

 

In a new format that will provide the players more game time, the SAFF U-17 Women's Championship will feature four teams -- India, Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh -- in a double round-robin league.

Each team will play six matches, and the one with the most points will be crowned champion.

India will begin their campaign against Nepal (August 20), followed by contests against Bangladesh (August 22), Bhutan (August 24 and 27), Nepal (August 29), and finally, Bangladesh again (August 31).

All matches will be played at the Changlimithang Stadium.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Munni, Surajmuni Kumari, Tamphasana Devi Konjengbam.

Defenders: Alena Devi Sarangthem, Alisha Lyngdoh, Binita Horo, Divyani Linda, Elizabed Lakra, Priya, Ritu Badaik, Taniya Devi Tonambam.

Midfielders: Abhista Basnett, Anita Dungdung, Beena Kumari, Bonifilia Shullai, Julan Nongmaithem, Pritika Barman, Shveta Rani, Thandamoni Baskey.

Forwards: Anushka Kumari, Nira Chanu Longjam, Pearl Fernandes, Valaina Jada Fernandes.

India's schedule

August 20: Nepal vs India (14:30 IST)

August 22: India vs Bangladesh (14:30 IST)

August 24: Bhutan vs India (14:30 IST)

August 27: India vs Bhutan (17:30 IST)

August 29: India vs Nepal (17:30 IST)

August 31: Bangladesh vs India (14:30 IST)

