Rizwan, Babar out as Pakistan name squad for Asia Cup

Rizwan, Babar out as Pakistan name squad for Asia Cup

Last updated on: August 17, 2025 13:26 IST

Salman Agha (right) will lead Pakistan in the Asia Cup tournament starting next month

IMAGE: Salman Agha (right) will lead Pakistan in the Asia Cup tournament starting next month. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Chin An/FIDE and Lennart Ootes/FIDE

The Pakistan Cricket Board has named a 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE. 

Salman Ali Agha will lead Pakistan for the upcoming tri-series against Afghanistan and hosts UAE and the subsequent Asia Cup also to be played in the UAE, the International Cricket Council announced on Sunday.

Pakistan have shown the door to seasoned batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan who have been fairly inconsistent of late.  

Among the prominent players to feature in Pakistan's 17-member squad are Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, and Faheem Ashraf.

 

Younger stars like Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Haris will also look to leave their mark in the upcoming competitions.

Pakistan are pooled in Group A with India, UAE and Oman.

The eight-team Asia Cup tournament which will be held from September 9 to 28.

Squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim.

