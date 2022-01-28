News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » U-19 WC: India captain Dhull, 4 others recover from Covid

U-19 WC: India captain Dhull, 4 others recover from Covid

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 28, 2022 18:24 IST
IMAGE: India captain Yash Dhull (in picture), his deputy Shaik Rasheed, Sidharth Yadav, Aaradhya Yadav and Manav Parakh had tested positive for COVID-19 before the Ireland game. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Five Indian players who were infected with COVID-19, including skipper Yash Dhull, have recovered and are available for the Under-19 World Cup quarter-final against Bangladesh in Osbourn, Antigua on Saturday but the team has also been hit by a fresh case.

 

Nishant Sindhu, who captained the team in the absence of Dhull, tested positive following the final league game against Uganda and won't be available for the last eight encounter.

Left-arm spinner Aneeshwar Gautam will be coming in to replace Sindhu in the squad.

The Indian team had struggled to put up a playing XI on the park following the COVID-19 outbreak in the camp.

Skipper Dhull, his deputy Shaik Rasheed, Sidharth Yadav, Aaradhya Yadav and Manav Parakh had returned positive RT-PCR tests before the Ireland game.

"All are fit now, except for Sindhu," said an ICC source.

Dhull and the other players reached Antigua on Friday morning after undergoing seven days of isolation in Trinidad.

With the knockout game on Saturday evening, they will have limited time to prepare.

"They have been medically deemed fit to play. They have a day or so to train and be game ready," added the source.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
