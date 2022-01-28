News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL Auction: Dhoni Lands In Chennai

IPL Auction: Dhoni Lands In Chennai

By Rediff Cricket
January 28, 2022 12:22 IST
MS Dhoni

Photograph: Kind Courtesy CSK/Twitter
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted in Chennai a fortnight ahead of the Indian Premier League mega auction.

The Chennai Super Kings captain is expected to join the franchise at the auction table during the bidding war which will take place on February 12 and 13.

Dhoni has played a key role for CSK not just as skipper, but also helped the management in picking players at the auction table for years.

'The (Yellow) heart goes smiling (grinning face with smiling eyes), every single time! #ThalaDharisanam #WhistlePodu,' CSK tweeted.

CSK have retained four players including Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali.

Jadeja was retained for Rs 16 crore while Dhoni took home Rs 12 crore. Ali was retained for Rs 8 crore while Gaikwad bagged Rs 6 crore.

CSK will have Rs 58 crore as they head into the auction, looking to pick a well-balanced squad in the lead up to their IPL title defence.

Rediff Cricket
