News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Under-19 star Raj Bawa gets India A call-up

Under-19 star Raj Bawa gets India A call-up

Source: PTI
Last updated on: September 16, 2022 18:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Raj Bawa's all-round abilities will be put to test and the selectors will get an idea if he could be later upgraded at the senior level. 

IMAGE: Raj Bawa's all-round abilities will be put to test and the selectors will get an idea if he could be later upgraded at the senior level. Photograph: ICC Media

Young all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa has earned his maiden India A call-up in the Sanju Samson-led team for the three-match One-day series against New Zealand A, starting September 22 in Chennai.

The second and third matches are scheduled for September 25 and 27 respectively.

Prithvi Shaw, who has been in fine form in the Duleep Trophy, is back in the mix along with most players, who were part of the ODI series in Zimbabwe.

 

Bawa, hero of India's U-19 World Cup winning campaign, is a fast medium bowler and left-handed hard-hitting middle-order batter.

While he has only played two Ranji Trophy games for Chandigarh, it is understood that the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee's concern is to create back-up for Hardik Pandya, who would time and again need to focus on workload management.

With the likes of Shivam Dube and Vijay Shankar not stepping up at the international level, the selectors are keen on creating a pool of back-up seam bowling all-rounders.

India have too many spin bowling all-rounder options but not many pace bowlers with good lower middle-order hitting prowess.

Bawa's all-round abilities will be put to test and the selectors will get an idea if he could be later upgraded at the senior level.

India A squad: Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (Captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Shabhaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini, Raj Angad Bawa.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
TIMELINE: Federer's rise to greatness
TIMELINE: Federer's rise to greatness
Roger Federer: Casting a spell with elegance, grace
Roger Federer: Casting a spell with elegance, grace
Recuperating Afridi included in T20 World Cup squad
Recuperating Afridi included in T20 World Cup squad
Students Abroad: Simple Indian Recipes
Students Abroad: Simple Indian Recipes
Under-19 star Raj Bawa gets India A call-up
Under-19 star Raj Bawa gets India A call-up
HC asks TN to allow Assam team to inspect Joymala
HC asks TN to allow Assam team to inspect Joymala
SC asks Centre to make portal for Ukraine returnees
SC asks Centre to make portal for Ukraine returnees

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

IPL: Boucher new Mumbai coach; Punjab appoint Bayliss

IPL: Boucher new Mumbai coach; Punjab appoint Bayliss

SEE: Bumrah's Mantra For Success!

SEE: Bumrah's Mantra For Success!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances