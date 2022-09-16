News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Boucher replaces Jayawardene as Mumbai Indians head coach

Boucher replaces Jayawardene as Mumbai Indians head coach

September 16, 2022 13:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Former South Africa wicketkeeper Mark Boucher said it was an "honour and privilege" to be appointed head coach of five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Mumbai Indians said on Friday that Mark Boucher will take over as their head coach from IPL 2023, with the 45-year-old stepping down from the same role at South Africa after the Twenty20 World Cup.

 

Cricket South Africa said on Monday that Boucher will leave his post after the October 16-November 13 World Cup in Australia to pursue "other opportunities".

Former wicketkeeper Boucher took over at South Africa in 2019 and led them to 11 Test wins, 12 victories in one-day internationals and 23 in T20 matches.

Boucher said it was an "honour and privilege" to be appointed head coach of Mumbai Indians.

"Their history and achievements as a franchise clearly put them up there as one of the most successful sporting franchises in all of world sport," he added.

"I look forward to the challenge and respect the need for results. It's a strong unit with great leadership and players. I look forward to adding value to this dynamic unit."

Boucher's appointment comes after Mahela Jayawardene stepped down as head coach to take on a bigger role at the franchise due to its increasing international presence.

Former India fast bowler Zaheer has been elevated to global head of cricket development from his previous position as director of cricket operations.

Led by India captain Rohit Sharma, Mumbai are one of the most successful teams in the IPL, winning the tournament five times, but they had a disappointing 2022 season where they finished bottom of the table.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Jadeja taking 'one step at a time'
Jadeja taking 'one step at a time'
SEE: Rohit, Yuzi, Hardik, SKY Get Goofy
SEE: Rohit, Yuzi, Hardik, SKY Get Goofy
What's A Baby Over in Cricket?
What's A Baby Over in Cricket?
'Be extremely cautious of Xi Jinping'
'Be extremely cautious of Xi Jinping'
Update Aadhaar biometrics every 10 years: UIDAI
Update Aadhaar biometrics every 10 years: UIDAI
'Disengagement No Win Situation For India And China'
'Disengagement No Win Situation For India And China'
SEE: Bumrah's Mantra For Success!
SEE: Bumrah's Mantra For Success!

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

SEE: Bumrah's Mantra For Success!

SEE: Bumrah's Mantra For Success!

Chahal's Heart-Melting Message For Wife

Chahal's Heart-Melting Message For Wife

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances