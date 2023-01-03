PHOTOS: India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20, Mumbai

Images from the first T20 International between India and Sri Lanka, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Deepak Hooda hits over the top for six during the first T20 International against Sri Lanka, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

India’s batters found Sri Lanka’s spinners hard to put away before Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel guided the hosts to 162 for 5 in the first T20 International, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Tuesday.

Hooda (41 not out off 23 balls) and Axar (31 not out off 20) shared an unbeaten 68-run stand off 38 balls for the sixth wicket after India found themselves at a shaky 94 for 5.

Playing his first international innings since the double hundred in Bangladesh, Ishan Kishan (37 off 29) went ballistic in the first over itself that yielded 17 runs.

IMAGE: Maheesh Theekshana successfully appeals for leg before wicket against Shubman Gill. Photograph: BCCI

Searching for some swing, right-arm pacer Kasun Rajitha pitched it up and Kishan was quick to flick it over deep square leg for a massive six.

Then, a slower ball was hit down the ground for four before Kishan pulled Rajitha for another boundary.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan hits a four. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill (7), who made his T20 debut on Tuesday alongside Shivam Mavi, began his innings with a delightful cover driver off Dilshan Madhushanka.

Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka introduced spin in the third over via Maheesh Theekshana and he delivered with the wicket of Gill, who missed a straighter one from the mystery spinner and was trapped in front of the stumps.

Hoping against hope, Gill wasted a review in the process.

IMAGE: Chamika Karunaratne celebrates with his Sri Lanka teammates after dismissing Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

India's best T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav (7) too perished cheaply, leaving the team in a spot at 41 for 2 in the powerplay.

Playing his first game in front of his home crowd, Surya went for his usual scoop shot but mistimed it and was caught at short fine leg by Bhanuka Rajapaksa off Chamika Karunaratne.

Sanum Samson (5) wasted another opportunity, mistiming a slog off Dhananjaya de Silva.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya presents debutant Shivam Mavi his cap before the start of the match. Photograph: BCCI

The spinners stemmed the flow of runs in the middle overs as India collected only 26 in overs 10-15, with the loss of Kishan and skipper Hardik Pandya (29 off 27), who could not find his range after starting with a couple of exquisite stokes on the off side.

Coming in at No. 6, Hooda tried to change the course of the innings with back-to- back sixes over deep midwicket off Theekshana. He targeted the same area against Hasaranga in the next over, depositing him for a maximum.

He received good support from Axar as the duo helped India post a decent total.