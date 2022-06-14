Umran Malik Enjoys The Waves!

Photograph: Umran Malik/Instagram

Umran Malik may or may not make his international debut in the third T20I, but the fastest bowler in the nation enjoyed a relaxed evening at the Rushikonda beach in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Umran must have been chuffed to hear what Sunil Gavaskar had to say about him: Speaking to Star Sports, the legendary cricketer said after Sachin Tendulkar, the only Indian cricketer he was excited to see was the Kashmiri speedster.

Umran caught India's attention with his ability to bowl consistently at 95 miles per hour or above during IPL 2022.

No less than former finance minister P Chidambaram, after watching him in action against the Gujarat Titans declared, 'His quick pace and aggression are worth watching. After today's performance there is no doubt that he is the find of this edition of IPL. BCCI should give him a special coach and get him included in the national team quickly.'