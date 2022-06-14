News
Umran Malik Enjoys The Waves!

Umran Malik Enjoys The Waves!

By Rediff Cricket
June 14, 2022 17:57 IST
Photograph: Umran Malik/Instagram
 

Umran Malik may or may not make his international debut in the third T20I, but the fastest bowler in the nation enjoyed a relaxed evening at the Rushikonda beach in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Umran must have been chuffed to hear what Sunil Gavaskar had to say about him: Speaking to Star Sports, the legendary cricketer said after Sachin Tendulkar, the only Indian cricketer he was excited to see was the Kashmiri speedster.

Umran caught India's attention with his ability to bowl consistently at 95 miles per hour or above during IPL 2022.

No less than former finance minister P Chidambaram, after watching him in action against the Gujarat Titans declared, 'His quick pace and aggression are worth watching. After today's performance there is no doubt that he is the find of this edition of IPL. BCCI should give him a special coach and get him included in the national team quickly.'

Rediff Cricket
Hardik on winning battles against his demons
'Kohli won't stay down for too long'
'Can't ask them to drop Rohit or KL'
PHOTOS: England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 5
Sizzling Hot Red Carpet Styles
Sushant's 'Love Story' With Rhea Coming?
SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

BCCI increases pensions of former cricketers, umpires

Kotak, Bahutule to assist Laxman during Ireland tour

