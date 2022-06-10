News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Can't ask them to drop Rohit or KL'

'Can't ask them to drop Rohit or KL'

By Rediff Cricket
June 10, 2022 10:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ishan Kishan

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan raises his bat after scoring a fifty in the T20I against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi, June 9, 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Ishan Kishan played down the possibility of becoming the first choice opener for India after a resilient performance against South Africa in the first T20I of the five-match series on Thursday, June 9, 2022

 

Playing on a tricky Delhi wicket, Ishan went through a tormenting phase of play, failing to put bat to ball. After the initial struggle, he struck a scintillating 76 off 48 balls, clearing boundaries at will.

Ishan, who has been touted as the most intent filled opener that the country has, scoffed at the suggestion that he should be asking for his place in the starting line-up after back to back performances in national colours.

Speaking after the game, he said it would ridiculous to go to K L Rahul and Rohit Sharma and ask them to step down as openers.

'They are world class players. I won't ask for my spot when they are there. Whenever I get the opportunity, I have to prove myself and do well for the team,' he said.

'So I focus on my process and what I have to do," Ishan, who will be 24 on July 18, said.

'They have scored so many runs for our country, I cannot ask them to drop themselves and make me play in the first place. I have to keep doing my thing, it's up to the selectors and the coaches whatever they think, but my job is to give my best whenever I get my chance,' he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
PHOTOS: Miller thrills to stun India in 1st T20I
PHOTOS: Miller thrills to stun India in 1st T20I
India's new opening pair show intent in opening T20I
India's new opening pair show intent in opening T20I
NZ skipper Williamson tests positive for COVID-19
NZ skipper Williamson tests positive for COVID-19
Is the fall in information technology stocks overdone?
Is the fall in information technology stocks overdone?
Voting begins for 16 RS seats, tight contest on cards
Voting begins for 16 RS seats, tight contest on cards
Nations League PIX: Spain win; Portugal top group
Nations League PIX: Spain win; Portugal top group
Fired fund managers of Axis MF may be banned from mkts
Fired fund managers of Axis MF may be banned from mkts

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

PHOTOS: How Miller, Van der Dussen ripped apart India

PHOTOS: How Miller, Van der Dussen ripped apart India

Captain Pant on what went wrong for India in 1st T20I

Captain Pant on what went wrong for India in 1st T20I

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances