'Can't ask them to drop Rohit or KL'

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan raises his bat after scoring a fifty in the T20I against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi, June 9, 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Ishan Kishan played down the possibility of becoming the first choice opener for India after a resilient performance against South Africa in the first T20I of the five-match series on Thursday, June 9, 2022

Playing on a tricky Delhi wicket, Ishan went through a tormenting phase of play, failing to put bat to ball. After the initial struggle, he struck a scintillating 76 off 48 balls, clearing boundaries at will.

Ishan, who has been touted as the most intent filled opener that the country has, scoffed at the suggestion that he should be asking for his place in the starting line-up after back to back performances in national colours.

Speaking after the game, he said it would ridiculous to go to K L Rahul and Rohit Sharma and ask them to step down as openers.

'They are world class players. I won't ask for my spot when they are there. Whenever I get the opportunity, I have to prove myself and do well for the team,' he said.

'So I focus on my process and what I have to do," Ishan, who will be 24 on July 18, said.

'They have scored so many runs for our country, I cannot ask them to drop themselves and make me play in the first place. I have to keep doing my thing, it's up to the selectors and the coaches whatever they think, but my job is to give my best whenever I get my chance,' he added.