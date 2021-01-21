News
Umpires offered us to leave midway after racial abuse: Siraj

Umpires offered us to leave midway after racial abuse: Siraj

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
January 21, 2021 19:35 IST
Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane and Mohammed Siraj lodge a formal complaint with the umpires after spectators abuse the latter during Day 4 of the third Test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, on Thursday, revealed that on-field umpires had offered his team the option of leaving the third Test against Australia midway after he was subjected to racial abuse by the crowd in Sydney.

 

Siraj and his senior pace colleague Jasprit Bumrah faced racial abuse for two days at the Sydney Cricket Ground, forcing the Indian team management to lodge an official complaint with match referee David Boon. Cricket Australia later offered an unreserved apology for the incidents.

Siraj, called a 'brown monkey' by some spectators, had reported the matter to skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who brought it to the notice of on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson during the match.

"I faced abuses in Australia. The case is going on, let's see whether I get justice or not. My job was to report the incident to the captain," the 26-year-old, who was India's highest wicket-taker with 13 scalps during the historic 2-1 series win, said during a press conference after his arrival in Hyderabad.

"The umpires offered us to leave the game but Rahane Bhai said we won't leave the game. We did no mistake, so we will play," he recalled about the match that was halted for a few minutes on the fourth day and ended in a thrilling draw.

He said the unruly crowd behaviour acted as a morale-booster for him during his debut Test series.

"The abuses which I faced in Australia made me mentally stronger. I didn't let them affect my game," Siraj said.

Six spectators were expelled from the stadium after play was held up during the match.

Cricket Australia has promised to the strongest possible action those found guilty. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

