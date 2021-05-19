News
Yadav's plan to tackle Williamson

Yadav's plan to tackle Williamson

By Rediff Cricket
May 19, 2021 12:04 IST
Kane Williamson

IMAGE: Kane Williamson will lead New Zealand in the World Test Championship final against India at Southampton. Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images
 

Pacer Umesh Yadav believes tNew Zealand are a strong side and the Indian bowlers must get the Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson out as early as possible to get the momentum in their favour.

'We do have a fair idea about Kane's game though I don't think he has too many weaknesses,' Umesh Yadav told The Telegraph newspaper.

'Of course, any quality batsman can fall to a good delivery, so as a fast bowler, you should look to stick to your strong points and bowl more of those balls which can fetch you wickets,' Umesh added.

'And yeah, we need to get Kane out as early as possible as that'll surely benefit the team.'

'New Zealand are a strong side, they bat deep and their pacers are quite experienced and lethal. So it will be a tough game,' Umesh said.

'The English conditions are also a big challenge for us and so is playing against a team like New Zealand,' he added.

India lost both Tests against New Zealand in New Zealand last year, and the coming contest is expected to be a tough one for Virat Kohli's team.

'Being Test players,' Umesh explained, 'we need to play with discipline and make sure we remain disciplined right throughout in all aspects of the game. The team that maintains such discipline in each and every session will prevail.'

Rediff Cricket
England Tests not warm-ups for WTC: NZ pacer Wagner
India's confidence level high ahead of UK tour: Shami
Kohli is the best batsman in the world: Paine
How Mumbai, Delhi fought Covid
New Covid cases fall by 13% in India last week: WHO
Supermodel Naomi Campbell is a mom at 50
Vijay Sethupathi to host Masterchef
