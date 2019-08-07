Umesh Yadav's perfect comeback

August 07, 2019 20:38 IST

Windies 'A' reach 86/3 in reply to India 'A's 201 before rain halts 2nd day's play

IMAGE: India's Umesh Yadav celebrates the wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Comeback man Umesh Yadav picked up two wickets as India 'A' reduced West Indies 'A' to 86 for three before rain stopped play midway in the second day's opening session of the third and final unofficial Test, in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, on Wednesday.

West Indies 'A' still trail the visitors by 115 runs with seven wickets in hand in the four-day match.

The home side resumed at the overnight score of 23 for one, and Umesh (2/16 off 10 overs) bowled an economical spell and picked up the wickets of Akim Frazer and Brandon King to reduce West Indies 'A' to 36 for three.

Jeremy Solozano (33 batting) and Sunil Ambris (28 batting) then joined hands to share an unbeaten 50-run fourth-wicket stand to deny India 'A' any inroads before rain came.

This was after West Indies 'A' bowled out India 'A' for a meagre 201 in their first innings on the opening day of the match on Tuesday.

Skipper Hanuma Vihari (55 off 139 balls) and wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha (62 off 66 balls) bailed out India 'A', stitching crucial 86 runs for the fifth wicket after the visitors were in a spot of bother at 48 for four.

Chemar Holder (3/47) and Frazer (3/53) were the pick of the bowlers for West Indies 'A' on Tuesday.