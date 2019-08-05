Kohli labels Vivian Richards as 'biggest boss'

August 05, 2019 19:39 IST

IMAGE: Modern-day great Kohli with West Indies' legend Vivian Richards. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Twitter

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, on Monday, shared a picture with West Indies' great batsman Vivian Richards and labelled him as the 'biggest boss'.

Kohli posted the picture on Twitter and captioned the post as, 'With the biggest BOSS! @ivivianrichards'.

The 67-year-old Richards is still viewed as one of the best players to have ever played the sport of cricket. He was the vital cog in Windies' invincible lineup during the 1980s.

Richards had scored 8540 runs in 121 Test matches and he managed to register 6721 runs in the ODI format at an average of 47.

Kohli is considered as a modern-day great as he is only behind Sachin Tendulkar in the most ODI centuries list. Kohli currently has 41 centuries and is only nine more centuries away from overtaking Tendulkar at the top spot.

The right-handed Kohli also has an impeccable record in Test as he has 6613 runs in the Test format at an average of 53.76.

The Indian team has already taken a 2-0 unassailable lead in the ongoing three-match T20I series against West Indies.

Kohli has scored 47 runs in the series so far and the next team will next face West Indies in the final T20I on Tuesday, August 6 at Guyana.