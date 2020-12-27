Tendulkar on why Shaw has struggled in Tests

Source:

December 27, 2020 12:07 IST

IMAGE: India's Prithvi Shaw is bowled by Mitchell Starc for a duck on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia, at the Adelaide Oval, on December 17, 2020. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

A slight kink in India opener Prithvi Shaw's backlift technique is responsible for his struggles in the Test series in Australia, says batting great Sachin Tendulkar.

Shaw was dropped for the ongoing second Test in Melbourne after he scored just 0 and 4 in the Adelaide Test, where India registered their lowest innings total (36) and were thrashed inside three days.

"I feel it's the backlift," Tendulkar said on his YouTube channel of his fellow-Mumbai player.

"I feel his hands are moving away from his body, and then coming in. So, it's a scoop, rather than a pendulum or a cradle, which goes in a straight line."

The curved arc of the bat makes the 21-year-old Shaw particularly vulnerable to faster deliveries, said Tendulkar, who retired in 2013 as international cricket's most prolific batsman.

"When you're scooping, you don't get the timing right and you edge the ball either on the outer side or the inside.

"When you're batting well your timing is going to be right, but when you're not the straighter backlift helps."

Shaw, who scored a century on his Test debut against the West Indies two years ago, may not get the chance to make amends for his Adelaide showing in the remainder of the series.

Shubman Gill, replacing Shaw, scored a fluent 45 on his Test debut in Melbourne, while opener Rohit Sharma, currently recovering from a hamstring injury, is expected to be fit for the third match in Sydney, from January 7.