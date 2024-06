The atmosphere at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York was celebratory as India and Ireland squared off in their T20 World Cup match on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Indian cricket fans brought the stadium to life in New York on Wednesday. Photographs: ICC / X

It was the first time ever that India was playing a competitive game in the Big Apple and the Indian fans came out in huge numbers and there was a party atmosphere all throughout the match as India cruised to victory by eight wickets.

IMAGE: Indian cricket fans created a carnival atmosphere in the stands. Photographs: ICC / X