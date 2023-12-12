News
Uday Saharan to lead in U19 World Cup as India retain same squad

Uday Saharan to lead in U19 World Cup as India retain same squad

Source: PTI
December 12, 2023 19:57 IST
IMAGE: India retain the same squad as the Asia Cup for the upcoming World Cup. Photograph: BCCI

Uday Saharan will be leading India in the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa next year, as the same side from the ongoing U-19 Asia Cup has been retained for the global showpiece beginning on January 19.

The 19-year-old Punjab lad would also be leading the side during a tri-series in South Africa, also involving England, from December 29, with Saumy Kumar Pandey being his deputy.

The BCCI has also picked Prem Devkar, Ansh Gosai and Mohammad Amaan on standby for the tri-series.

 

"Post the tri-series, the India U-19 team will begin preparations for the much-anticipated U-19 World Cup," said BCCI in a statement.

The five-time defending champions begin their campaign against Bangladesh in group A on January 20 in Bloemfontein.

Ireland and the USA are the other two teams in the group A.

India squad for tri-series and U19 World Cup:

Uday Saharan (c), Saumy Kumar Pandey (vc), Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Murugan Abhishek, Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk), Innesh Mahajan (wk), Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari.

Stand-by: Prem Devkar, Ansh Gosai and Mohammad Amaan.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
