Rediff.com  » Cricket » ICC U19 WC: India to open campaign against Bangladesh

ICC U19 WC: India to open campaign against Bangladesh

Source: PTI
December 11, 2023 19:24 IST
IMAGE: India has been placed in Group A alongside Bangladesh, Ireland and the USA. Photograph: BCCI

India will start their campaign in the Under-19 World Cup with a match against Bangladesh on January 20 in Bloemfontein, South Africa as per ICC's revised schedule, which was released on Monday.

The fixture had to be renewed after the tournament was shifted from Sri Lanka to South Africa after the ICC suspended the island nation for political interference in cricketing administration.

 

India have been placed in Group A alongside Bangladesh, Ireland and the USA.

After their match against Bangladesh, India will face Ireland on January 25 at Bloemfontein and in their last league match on January 28, they will be up against the USA at the same venue.

The tournament will open with a double header on January 19 as Ireland will face-off against the USA at Bloemfontein while West Indies and South Africa will meet each other at the JB Marks Oval at Potchefstroom.

India's schedule:

January 20: India vs Bangladesh.

January 25: India vs Ireland

January 28: India vs USA

Other groupings:

Group B: England, South Africa, West Indies, Scotland.

Group C: Australia, Sri Lanka, Namibia, Zimbabwe.

Group D: Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand, Nepal.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
