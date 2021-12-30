News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » U19 Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh to reach final

U19 Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh to reach final

Source: PTI
December 30, 2021 20:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rasheed hits unbeaten 90 to guide clinical India to U-19 Asia Cup final

Team India

IMAGE: Indian bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals. Photograph: ACC/Twitter

Shaik Rasheed hit an unbeaten 90 as India dished out a clinical performance to thrash Bangladesh by 103 runs, in Sharjah, on Thursday and set up a summit clash with Sri Lanka in the Under-19 Asia Cup.

One-down Rasheed made his runs in 108 balls to help India post 248 for eight after being invited to bat.

 

Rasheed paced his innings to perfection after India had lost both their openers -- Angkrish Raghuvanshi (16) and Harnoor Singh (15) -- inside the 50-run mark, in the 17th overs.

The Indian bowlers, then, produced a cohesive effort to bundle out Bangladesh for 140 runs in 38.2 overs.

Ariful Islam top-scored for Bangladesh with a 77-ball 42, while opener Mahfijul Islam made 26.

Bangladesh's chase never got going as the Indian bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals, with only Ariful providing some resistance.

For India, Ravi Kumar (2/22), Vicky Ostwal (2/25), Raj Bawa (2/26) and Rajvardhan Hangargekar (2/36) shared eight wickets between them, while Kaushal Tambe (1/5) and Nishant Sindhu (1/25) picked up a wicket each.

Earkier, the Indian openers found the going tough and it was only after their dismissals that the run rate started to improve.

India lost Nishant Sindhu (5) cheaply before Rasheed and skipper Yash Dhull (26 off 29) stitched 41 runs for the fourth wicket to stabilise the innings.

Raj Bawa (23), Vicky Ostwal (28 not out off 18 balls) and Rajvardhan Hangargekar (16) also played useful hands to provide Rasheed support from the other end.

Even though it wasn't an extravagant knock from Rasheed, he did enough to give the Indian bowlers a target to defend. He struck three boundaries and one six during his unconquered innings.

For Bangladesh U-19, left-arm orthodox spinner Rakibul Hasan was the pick of the bowlers with figures of three for 41 from his 10 overs.

India will face Sri Lanka in the title clash in Dubai on Friday.

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 22 runs in another semi-final clash.

Sri Lanka made a modest 147 all out after opting to bat and then restricted Pakistan to 125.

Brief Scores:

India U-19: 243 for 8 in 50 overs (Shaik Rasheed 90; Rakibul Hasan 3/41) beat Bangladesh U-19: 140 all out in 38.2 overs (Ariful Islam 42; Ravi Kumar 2/22, Vicky Ostwal 2/25, Raj Bawa 2/26, Rajvardhan Hangargekar 2/36) by 103 runs. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Captain, coach should have a say in selection: Shastri
Captain, coach should have a say in selection: Shastri
BCCI chief Ganguly's health 'stable', says hospital
BCCI chief Ganguly's health 'stable', says hospital
Smith stuck in lift; survives ordeal with chocos
Smith stuck in lift; survives ordeal with chocos
ISL: BFC win six-goal thriller against Chennaiyin FC
ISL: BFC win six-goal thriller against Chennaiyin FC
KL Rahul talks about his key to success
KL Rahul talks about his key to success
States pitch for continuation of GST compensation
States pitch for continuation of GST compensation
Deadline for periodic KYC update extended till Mar 31
Deadline for periodic KYC update extended till Mar 31

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

Why Did BCCI Mess With Kohli?

Why Did BCCI Mess With Kohli?

'2021 one of the greatest years in Indian cricket'

'2021 one of the greatest years in Indian cricket'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances