BCCI chief Ganguly's health 'stable', says hospital

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
December 30, 2021 18:13 IST
IMAGE: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was rushed to a hospital in Kolkata on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive for COVID-19. Photograph: BCCI

BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly continues to remain 'stable' after being tested COVID-19 positive three days ago.

 

Ganguly was rushed to a hospital in Kolkata on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive for COVID-19.

"On the third day of admission, Sourav Gangly, BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain, remains haemodynamically stable, afebrile and maintaining oxygen saturation of 99% on room air.

"He slept well last night and has had breakfast and lunch," Dr Rupali Basu, MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital said in a statement on Thursday.

The 49-year-old had received "Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy" on Monday night.

"The medical board is keeping a close watch on his health status," the statement added.

Ganguly was admitted to hospital twice earlier this year and underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues.

His elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for COVID early this year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
