Captain and coach should have a say in team selection: Shastri

Captain and coach should have a say in team selection: Shastri

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
December 30, 2021 18:47 IST
IMAGE: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that the coach and the captain should have a say in the team selection.

 

India captain Kohli sits in the selection committee meeting to give his inputs but decision making power lies with the five-member selection panel, while the coach doesn't have a seat on the table.

"I think it is extremely important that the captain and the coach should have a say in team selection. I think going forward, both should officially have a say. Especially if the coach is experienced enough, like I was and now how Rahul (Dravid) is," Shastri told Star Sports.

The head coach is part of selection panel in Australia and England.

According to Shastri, himself a former India all-rounder and former Mumbai captain, the skipper must get to see the mindsets of the selectors.

"It should happen in a meeting - not on the phone or outside - where the captain is there, so that he gets to see the mindsets of the selectors.

"What happens in the meeting when the convenor is there, all the big boys are there -- he should be in that meeting," added the 59-year-old.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Captain Kohli praises 'motivated' India after win
Why Did BCCI Mess With Kohli?
How Kohli can 'drive' his way back to form...
All COVID vaccines don't prevent infection: ICMR
BEST SPORTS PHOTOS FROM 2021!
Winter Olympics: J&K skier Arif qualifies for 2 events
PHOTOS: Seamers secure big win for India at Centurion
'2021 one of the greatest years in Indian cricket'

PHOTOS: Seamers secure big win for India at Centurion

