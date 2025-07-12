HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
U-19 Nepali cricketers train in Bhopal

Source: PTI
July 12, 2025 11:02 IST

Image used for representational purposes

IMAGE: Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: ICC/X

A group of U-19 Nepali cricketers will travel to Bhopal for a month-long high-level professional training under the Ambassador's Cricket Fellowship for Nepali Youth announced by the Indian Embassy in June 2025.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava on Friday met the group comprising three young cricketers -Nepal Naren Bhatta, Sahil Patel and Puja Mahato- who are scheduled to train at LB Shashtri Cricket Shaala in Bhopal from July 15 to August 14.

 

Srivastava conveyed best wishes to the cricketers for their training programme in the presence of the President of the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN), Chatur Bahadur Chanda.

"The interaction underscored the importance of sports cooperation in fostering deeper people-to-people ties between Indian and Nepal," said a press release issued by the embassy.

The professional exposure is expected to significantly enhance the players' skills while contributing to Nepal's cricketing aspirations, it said.

"The initiative by the Indian Embassy aims to support the development of young Nepali cricket talent while strengthening people-to-people ties between India and Nepal through a shared passion for cricket,” it added.

 

Source: PTI
