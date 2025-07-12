IMAGE: Jofra Archer is ecstatic after taking out Yashasvi Jaiswal on Day 2 of the 3rd Test at Lord's on Friday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

England's batting mainstay, Joe Root is happy for Jofra Archer, who returned to Test cricket in the 3rd Test at Lord's.

Archer received quick success on his comeback to Test cricket after a four-year gap.

After a wayward first over by Woakes costing 13 runs, Archer took the ball.

His third delivery, timed at 90 miles per hour, clipped the edge of Jaiswal's bat and flew to second slip where Harry Brook pouched a sharp catch.

Archer wheeled away in delight before being mobbed by his teammates, the relief on his face evident after a succession of injury problems had threatened his career.

“There was genuine joy in his face taking that wicket. He is an X factor player and he has shown that. He is going to play a big part in the game,” Root added.

Speaking on Archer's comeback Test after four years, Root said, "It was great. The noise and the pure joy everyone had seeing him back in whites and playing for England again in Test cricket."

"It created a great atmosphere him (Archer) running in bowling 94 mph and taking a wicket in his first over. That is the sort of player he is," he concluded.

On plan for day three, he added, "Get six or seven quick wickets... A first-innings lead would be nice. That ball is so out of shape, and so it would be nice to see it not go through the rings, and we get one hard enough."

"With the slope here, you always feel there is something to work with. We have to be creative and smart, and understand sometimes you do not need to exaggerate things."