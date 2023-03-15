Two hattricks, a ton, ten wickets! Record-breaking day for Bengaluru boy

IMAGE: Shaahan Shadab scored a century and then picked up ten wickets. Photograph: Media KSCA

It was a record-breaking day for a young Bengaluru schoolboy as he achieved a rare feat in a tournament conducted by the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

In the BTR Shield tournament for under 14 years (Group 1 - III Division), Shaahan Shadab put up a sizzling all-round display to lead Shri Ram Global School to a whopping 385 runs win.

After leading the way with the bat, Shadab put up a scintillating display with the ball to hand Freedom International School a crushing defeat in the KSCA under 14 tournament.

Batting first, Shadab hammered an 88-ball 115 to guide Shri Ram Global School to 399 for 3 in 50 overs. His innings was studded with twenty three boundaries. Meanwhile, Monish Gowda chipped in with an 118-ball 87, while Adil Ranjith remained unbeaten on 78, as they set a winning target.

In the chase, the other bowlers didn’t have much to do as the young pacer led the way with the ball. After his century, Shadab pocketed ten wickets as the chase was over in just seven overs.

Opening the attack with the ball, Shadab picked up two hat tricks in just four overs.

The youngsters returned with scintillating figures as Shri Ram Global registered a massive win in a record-breaking game.

Brief Scores:

Shri Ram Global School: 399 for 3 in 50 overs (Shaahan Shadab 115, Monish Gowda 87, Adil Ranjith 78) beat Freedom International School: 14 all out in 7 overs (Shaahan Shadab 10/8) by 385 runs