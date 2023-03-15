News
Shreyas Iyer ruled out of ODI series against Australia: Dilip

Source: PTI
March 15, 2023 17:56 IST
IMAGE: Big blow to India and Kolkata Knight Riders as Shreyas Iyer will be out of action for at least the first half of 2023. Photograph: Joe Allison/Getty Images

India fielding coach T Dilip, on Wednesday officially  confirmed that middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, starting on Friday, due to recurrence of lower-back injury.

That Iyer has been ruled out of ODIs, was first reported by PTI on March 11. It is learnt that there is almost negligible chance of the stylish Mumbaikar taking any part in cash-rich IPL for KKR. Iyer leads KKR in IPL.

 

He is currently back in NCA for extensive rehabilitation but it couldn't be confirmed whether he would also require surgery like Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.

"Injuries are a part and parcel of the game. We have the best medical facilities and they are well-equipped… We are in co-ordination (with NCA). Shreyas ruled out of this series. (We will be able to provide) further update as and when we know," told India's fielding coach T Dilip told media in his debut press conference.

The right-handed Iyer, who had made a comeback into the Indian side recently during the four-Test series against Australia after recovering from a back injury, complained of experiencing similar troubles during the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad. 

As a result, Iyer was taken for scans by BCCI's medical team with the message being relayed that the batsman was being monitored. Iyer did not bat in India's only innings at Ahmedabad, wherein they finished at a strong 571 bolstered by Virat Kohli's 186.

The injury is expected to keep Iyer out of action for at least the first half of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League, which begins on March 31. Iyer is the designated captain of two-time title winners Kolkata Knight Riders and it seems they will be in search of a new leader.

Source: PTI
