News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » 'Two games to go, lot of entertainment...': SKY

'Two games to go, lot of entertainment...': SKY

Source: PTI
November 11, 2024 01:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: South Africa's Aiden Markram walks after losing his wicket. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav lavished praise on spinner Varun Chakravarthy for his magical figures of 5 for 17 during their three-wicket loss to South Africa in the second T20I in Gqeberha, South Africa on Sunday.

 

Chakaravarthy's stunning spell reduced South Africa to 66 for 6 while chasing 125, but Tristan Stubbs (47) and Gerald Coetzee (19) held their nerves to take the hosts across the line in 19 overs, ending India's 11-match winning streak.

"In a T20, someone getting a five-for while defending 125 is incredible. Varun has been waiting for this for a long time, working hard on his bowling, and everyone enjoyed it," Suryakumar said during the post-match presentation.

Invited to bat, India struggled with the bat, posting just 124 for six.

"You always have to back whatever total you get. Of course, in a T20 game you don't wanna get 120, but proud of the way we bowled," Suryakumar said.

"Two games to go, lot of entertainment left. 1-1 going into Jo'burg is going to be a lot of fun."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Won't suffer without India: Miandad calls for boycott
Won't suffer without India: Miandad calls for boycott
Another blow to Indo-Pak cricket ties
Another blow to Indo-Pak cricket ties
Can Bumrah handle captaincy and pace attack?
Can Bumrah handle captaincy and pace attack?
How Stubbs handled nerves on mom's birthday...
How Stubbs handled nerves on mom's birthday...
'A special moment': Rizwan lauds Pak's historic win
'A special moment': Rizwan lauds Pak's historic win
EPL PIX: United thrash Leicester; Ipswich stun Spurs
EPL PIX: United thrash Leicester; Ipswich stun Spurs
ISL: Mohun Bagan survive Odisha scare
ISL: Mohun Bagan survive Odisha scare

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
2nd T20I PIX: SA stun India, Varun's heroics in vain
2nd T20I PIX: SA stun India, Varun's heroics in vain
'A special moment': Rizwan lauds Pak's historic win
'A special moment': Rizwan lauds Pak's historic win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances