'A special moment': Rizwan lauds Pak's historic win

IMAGE: Historic! A memorable ODI series win for Pakistan in Australia. Photograph: PCB/X

Following Pakistan's series win over Australia with a victory in third ODI, 'Men in Green' skipper Mohammed Rizwan said that the win is a special moment for him and lauded his bowlers for their performances.

Rizwan's white-ball captaincy tenure was off to a dream start as another masterclass from pacers helped Pakistan secure a series win over Australia on Aussie soil for the first time since 2002, with Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi and opener Saim Ayub being the standout performers.

In the post-match presentation, Rizwan revealed that he is open to suggestions from everyone, which plays its part in the team's success. He also lauded openers Ayub and Abdullah Shafique for their performances.

"A special moment for me (the series win), the nation will be very happy today, we did not perform as per expectations in the last couple of years. I am the captain only for the toss and presentations - everyone gives me suggestions on the field, the batting group and the bowling group. All the credit to the bowlers, (beating) Australia in Australia is not easy, the conditions suit their style of playing, but the bowlers were outstanding. Also, credit to the two openers, they made the chases easy. The people back home are always behind us and I want to dedicate this victory to them," Rizwan said.

Pakistan have secured the three-match ODI series 2-1 in a convincing fashion, with two big wins after a loss in the first ODI, which was a closely fought affair.