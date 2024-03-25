News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Two-bouncer rule in IPL 'help' for bowlers

Two-bouncer rule in IPL 'help' for bowlers

March 25, 2024 11:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants captain K L Rahul was struck on the helmet by New Zealand pacer Trent Boult during the IPL 2024 match on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals pacer Sandeep Sharma welcomed a rule change in the IPL that allows bowlers to send down two bouncers per over, saying it would keep batsmen guessing and make the game more unpredictable.

Twenty20 cricket has largely been a batsmen-friendly format with bowlers allowed only one short-pitched delivery every over, including in international games, but the BCCI tweaked the rule to level the playing field for IPL 2024.

 

The change was successfully trialled during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy -- India's domestic T20 tournament.

"I think the bowlers get some help with this," Sandeep told reporters after Rajasthan beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs in their opener on Sunday.

"Earlier, batsmen were able to predict where the bowler would bowl if he had used his one bouncer already. It would be easier for the batsmen.

"But with two bouncers, the batsmen are also in two minds that there's still one bouncer left for the bowler to use."

West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran, whose unbeaten 64 went in vain during Lucknow's unsuccessful chase of 194, also backed the rule tweak.

"It's a good rule. Especially when a guy comes in to bat, it's effective. If someone doesn't like the short ball, you can pepper him with a couple of them," Pooran said.

"But in saying that, we as players and bowlers need to do our homework as well. Some batsmen, they like the short ball as well," the West Indies batsman added.

K L Rahul underwent concussion protocols after being struck on the helmet by New Zealand paceman Trent Boult but the Lucknow skipper did not dwell too much on the rule or his team's loss.

"It is just the first game and I'm not going to make too much out of it or over-analyse," Rahul said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL: Hardik on what went wrong for Mumbai Indians
IPL: Hardik on what went wrong for Mumbai Indians
LSG Vs RR: The Best Batters
LSG Vs RR: The Best Batters
LSG Vs RR: The Best Bowlers
LSG Vs RR: The Best Bowlers
GT Vs MI: The Best Bowlers!
GT Vs MI: The Best Bowlers!
BJP gives ticket to Sandeshkhali protester
BJP gives ticket to Sandeshkhali protester
GT Vs MI: Who Played The Best Knock?
GT Vs MI: Who Played The Best Knock?
BJP's 5th list: Kangana fielded, Varun Gandhi dropped
BJP's 5th list: Kangana fielded, Varun Gandhi dropped

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

What's Sachin Telling Hardik?

What's Sachin Telling Hardik?

GT Vs MI: Who Played The Best Knock?

GT Vs MI: Who Played The Best Knock?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances