Turning Point: Kohli's 1st IPL ton in 3 years

April 20, 2019 08:30 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's century was studded with 5 fours and 3 sixes. Photograph: BCCI

Eden Gardens witnessed terrific entertainment on Friday, April 19, night.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Skipper Virat Kohli smashed 100 off 58 balls for his 5th century in the IPL and the first this season as the visitors got to 213/4.

Then, KKR's Andre Russell (65 of 25 balls) and Nitish Rana (86 off 45 balls) forged a century-run partnership and almost pulled off an improbable chase.

Kohli's gritty innings had two distinct parts. He stayed put and took his time through a scratchy start.

Apart from grabbing the freebies, Kohli ran hard between wickets to help boost RCB's score.

Kohli, who gathered his first 50 runs off 40 deliveries, got his second off just 17 balls, studded with 5 fours and 3 sixes. Such was his domination!

Earlier, Moeen Ali provided much-needed oxygen to the RCB innings, smashing 6 sixes and 5 fours to seize the momentum after a slow start.

For a change Kohli took the back seat, while Ali who, filled A B de Villiers' void, upset KKR's plans.

The English all-rounder was severe on Kuldeep Yadav, who gave away 27 runs in his last over. Kuldeep, who hasn't been his usual self in this IPL, decided to go around the wicket for his final ball and it worked. Ali holed out to long-on after scoring 66 off 28 balls.

Kohli and Ali shared 90 runs off 43 balls and there was no looking back after Ali's assault.

KKR looked demoralised on the field, dropping catches and giving away boundaries.

The Indian captain took charge after Ali's fall and stole the match from KKR's grasp by playing some great shots.

Kohli hit Harry Gurney for a four on the legside to score his first IPL hundred since 2016 off the penultimate ball of the RCB innings.

RCB grabbed two important points to just about stay alive in the competition.