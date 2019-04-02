Turning Point: Pant's poor shot

April 02, 2019 09:50 IST

Rishabh Pant threw his wicket, resulting in Delhi losing 7 wickets in 8 balls!

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant bowled by Mohammed Shami. Photograph: BCCI

Rishabh Pant may consider himself lucky if he still makes it to India's World Cup team following his reckless shot against Kings XI Punjab, which not only resulted in his dismissal, but also triggered a stunning batting collapse as Delhi Capitals snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

Delhi were sitting pretty on 144/3 in the 17th over, needing 23 runs from 21 deliveries for victory with 6 wickets in hand.

Pant had just swung pacer Mohammed Shami for a six over midwicket and there was no doubt the India fast bowler was angry and itching for revenge.

But the young Delhi wicket-keeper failed to read the situation -- going for one shot too many and perished in the bargain.

Even though he had a 6 off the previous ball, he didn't stop chancing his arm yet again. The left-hander attempted another similar shot off the very next delivery, but missed the delivery completely and was bowled as the experienced Shami bowled it fuller and much quicker.

A well-set Pant was dismissed for a quickfire 39 from 26 balls and what followed was completely unbelievable and unexpected for the Delhi team and all their fans!

Pant's dismissal proved to be the trigger point for Kings XI Punjab's stunning comeback.

Delhi suffered a horror batting collapse, losing 7 wickets for 8 runs in 17 balls.

Sam Curran took a hat-trick as Delhi were bowled out for 152 in 19.2 overs, to mess up an easy run chase and lose by 14 runs.