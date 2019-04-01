IPL PHOTOS: Punjab manage 166/9 against Delhi

Last updated on: April 01, 2019 22:26 IST

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan and David Miller. Photograph: IPL

Chris Gayle's absence at the top of the order did have an impact as Punjab could only manage a par-score of 166 for 9 against Delhi in an IPL encounter, in Mohali, on Monday.

With the 'Universe Boss' ruled out due to back injury (lat strain), Punjab batsmen despite being good at times could never really take the Delhi bowling apart.

Save David Miller (43 off 30 balls) and Sarfaraz Khan (39 off 29 balls), other batsmen didn't have a good day against the trio of Chris Morris *(3/30), Kagiso Rabada (2/32) and young Sandeep Lamichhane (2/27 in 4 overs).

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals’ players celebrate KL Rahul’s wicket. Photograph: IPL

Morris was the pick of the bowlers, removing Punjab's last-match hero KL Rahul (15) with an inswinger as he played across the line.

Sam Curran (20, 10 balls) promoted up the order did hit a couple of lusty blows but Lamichhane got him with a flipper. Mayank Agarwal went for a non-existent single and couldn't beat Shikhar Dhawan's direct throw at the non-striker's end.

Miller and Sarfaraz however didn't get bogged down as they added 62 in 6.4 overs carrying out a recovery process from 58 for three.

IMAGE: Sandeep Lamichhane celebrates. Photograph: IPL

While Miller attacked Lamichhane hitting him for a six over long-on, Sarfaraz played his now patent "closed eyes scoop shot" over keeper's head.

But Lamichhane had the last laugh as he edged one to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps while Miller offer the Capitals skipper an easy skier trying to hit Morris out of the park.

In the end, Madeep Singh (29 no off 21 balls) took the team past 160-run mark.