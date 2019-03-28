Turning Point: Ashwin's gaffe costs Kings XI

March 28, 2019 10:32 IST

Had Andre Russell's dismissal not been overturned, the outcome could have been different for Kings XI.

IMAGE: Andre Russell made full use of the reprieve as he hammered 5 sixes and 3 fours from the next 11 balls he faced to bludgeon his way to a 17-ball 48. Photograph: IPL/Twitter

Andre Russell was the difference between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday, March 27, night.

The 30-year-old Jamaican bludgeoned his way to a 17-ball 48 to propel KKR to a massive 218/4.

Then Russell ensnared his fellow Jamaican, Mr Universe Boss whose power hitting could have helped Kings XI Punjab win, to ensure that KKR won by 28 runs at the Eden Gardens.

Earlier, KKR Openers Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine sent the Kings XI bowlers to the cleaners. Naraine slammed Varun Chakraborty for 25 runs in the rookie spinner's first over!

After Lynn and Naraine returned to the dugout after being caught off skiers (Mayank Agarwal and K L Rahul respectively), Nitish Rana, accompanied by Robbie Uthappa, sent the KXIP bowlers to different corners of the most celebrated cricket ground in India.

KXIP pulled back after Rana's dismissal and things looked good for Ravichandran 'Mankad' Ashwin when Mohammad Shammi bowled Russell.

Just as the Jamaican began his walk to the dugout, the umpires discovered that Ashwin had goofed.

The Kings XI skipper had three fielders inside the inner circle instead of the minimum required four.

Shammi's ball was declared a no ball and Russell returned to the crease.

What followed was pure mayhem.

Ashwin said he would take the blame for the no-ball incident.

Guess it is poetic justice for Ashwin 'Mankading' Jos Buttler in Kings XI Punjab's first game against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Monday, March 25.