PIX: Birthday boy Kedar Jadhav gets cake shower

March 27, 2019 14:23 IST

Kedar Jadhav

After two wins in two games, Chennai Super Kings is a team in good spirits. Birthday boy Kedar Jadhav was not spared from a cake shower by his teammates.

In a video posted by the official Chennai Super Kings on Twitter, Jadhav can be seen acknowledging the wishes. Later the birthday boy was smeared with cake all over his body.

What a way to celebrate his 35th birthday.

Kedar Jadhav

Jadhav made a handy 27 off 34 balls in CSK’s chase of 148, before he was dismissed by Rabada, caught behind by Rishabh Pant.

Shane Watson and Suresh Raina made batting look easy on a lifeless track as Chennai Super Kings coasted to a six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals.

Kedar Jadhav

Shikhar Dhawan's painstaking half-century was the only silver lining in Delhi Capitals's sub-par total of 147 for six, which the defending champions overhauled with two balls to spare.

The scoreline may suggest that it was a close game, but CSK were always in control of the chase despite a lot of balls being wasted by Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the end of the innings.

Rediff Sports Desk
 

