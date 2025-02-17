HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Champions Trophy-chasing Aussies touch down in Pakistan

Champions Trophy-chasing Aussies touch down in Pakistan

February 17, 2025 15:17 IST

Travis Head and the Australian team arrive at the team hotel in Lahore

IMAGE: Travis Head and the Australian team arrive at the team hotel in Lahore on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pakistan Cricket/X

The Australian cricket team arrived in Pakistan on Monday for ICC Champions Trophy.

The two-time champions will play their first match of the tournament against England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, February 22.

"The Australian cricket team has arrived in Lahore for the @ICC #ChampionsTrophy 2025! They will play their first match of the tournament on 22 February against England at the Gaddafi Stadium," the Pakistan Cricket Board posted on X.

 

The team landed in two separate groups. The first batch, which included captain Steve Smith, coaches, and support staff, arrived from Colombo via Dubai.

The second group, comprising 15 players and two additional members of the support staff, followed the same route and reached Lahore later the same day.

The depleted Aussies will look at Travis Head and captain Smith for inspiration as they chase the title that they last won in 2009. 

Like India, who will be playing all their matches in Dubai as per the hybrid model agreement, the Australian team will also not feature in any warm-up matches, as they were very recently involved in a two-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, which they lost 2-0.

After their opener against England, Steve Smith and Co will then face South Africa on February 25 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, followed by a final group-stage outing against Afghanistan on February 28, again at Gaddafi Stadium.

Hosts Pakistan play the tournament opener against New Zealand in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19.

Pakistan are also the defending champions having won the last edition of the tournament in 2017 in the UK where they beat India in the title clash.

