'Batters Need To Bat With Discipline'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is out caught behind for 3, off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood, on Day 3 of the 3rd Test at The Gabba in Brisbane, December 16, 2024. Photograph: ICC/X Photograph: ICC/X

Frequent batting collapses have plagued India's recent performances against New Zealand at home and Australia abroad.

Former wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel has pinpointed the root cause of these struggles, offering a solution to help the team regain their dominance in the longest format.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Parthiv remarked, 'There is no doubt that collapses have occurred, especially in the home series. We have seen collapses on rank turner pitches against New Zealand. When we toured Australia, the collapses continued there.'

'I do not believe this has happened due to extreme aggression,' emphasised Parthiv. 'If we respect the traditional style of Test cricket and bat with discipline, these are the same batters who have previously performed well.'

'Indian batters need to apply themselves more because they have the ability. If they bat with discipline, they can succeed anywhere,' Parthiv added.

India's batting woes were glaring in the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru, where they were bundled out for just 46 -- the third-lowest total in India's Test cricket history.

The team's struggles have persisted in both spinning and swinging conditions over recent months. Notably, Indian batters failed to counter the spin threat posed by Ajaz Patel and Mitchell Santner at home during the New Zealand series.

The issues have extended to the current series against Australia, where the Indian batting has surpassed the 300-run mark only once in six innings. The Australian pacers have exposed vulnerabilities, leaving India's batting under pressure.

As India prepares for the fourth Test in Melbourne, with the series tied at 1-1, the team will be desperate for its batters to deliver a more consistent performance.