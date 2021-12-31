News
'Everyone requested Virat to continue for sake of Indian cricket'

Source: PTI
Last updated on: December 31, 2021 22:57 IST
'Everyone from selectors to officials requested Virat to reconsider quitting T20 captaincy'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Chetan Sharma said Virat Kohli's decision to step down as T20 captain came as a surprise. Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Virat Kohli was requested by everyone, including BCCI office bearers, to reconsider quitting T20 captaincy before the ICC T20 World Cup, said chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma on Friday, contradicting the Indian Test captain's version before leaving for South Africa.

In his explosive pre-departure press conference, Kohli had dropped a bomb shell by contradicting BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's claims that he was never asked by anyone not to quit the T20 captaincy and was informed about his sacking from ODI leadership only 90 minutes before the Test squad selection for the tour of South Africa.

 

Asked if the skipper's assertion was true, former pacer Chetan's reply was completely opposite.

"When meeting started, it was a surprise for everybody. If the World T20 is round the corner and you hear something like this, what will be your reaction? Everyone present in that meeting had told him that he should think hard about his decision (to quit T20 captaincy) and we can talk about it after the World Cup," Chetan said during a media conference after the ODI team selection.

In fact, everyone told him to continue for 'sake of Indian cricket', but apparently, he had made up his mind.

"All selectors felt at that time that this can affect us in the World Cup. It was told to Virat for sake of Indian cricket, please continue as the captain and it was told by everybody (BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah) present in the meeting.

"The convenors were there, board officials were there. Sabhi ne bola hai (everyone told him), Who won't tell you? If this news comes to you, you are in a shock," Chetan said.

"But since we had a World T20 to play, we never wanted it (decision) to affect team. He (Kohli) had his plans and we respect him. He is a pillar of the team and if he has taken a decision we respect it. But yes, everybody told him to think about it," he said.

