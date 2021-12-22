News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Ganguly shouldn't have spoken on Kohli's captaincy'

'Ganguly shouldn't have spoken on Kohli's captaincy'

Source: PTI
December 22, 2021 21:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

‘Any issue about selection or captaincy, it's the chairman of selection committee, Chetan Sharma, who should speak,’ says former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar.

Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly
IMAGE: Days after Virat Kohli quit T20 International captaincy, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said the board had asked the superstar batter to reconsider his decision. Photograph: PTI

Former India captain and chairman of selectors Dilip Vengsarkar feels Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly was wrong in airing his views on behalf of the national selectors over the Virat Kohli captaincy saga.

 

Ahead of the team’s departure for South Africa, Kohli, in a media conference, said no one from the BCCI told him not to quit T20 captaincy, contrary to Ganguly's claim that he had spoken to the skipper on the issue.

The 'Colonel', on his part, opined that Ganguly had no business to speak on the matter.

"The thing is that Ganguly had no business to speak on behalf of the selection committee. He is the BCCI president. Any issue about selection or captaincy, it's the chairman of selection committee, Chetan Sharma, who should speak," Vengsarkar, a veteran of 116 Tests said on Wednesday.

Ganguly, himself a former India captain, had said Kohli's decision to not reconsider giving up T20 captaincy prompted the selectors to go for Rohit as the sole white-ball skipper, as two different captains in the two formats would have led to "too much leadership”.

"We had requested Virat not to step down as T20 captain but he didn't want to continue as captain. So, the selectors felt that they cannot have two white ball captains in two white-ball formats. That's too much of leadership," the BCCI president had said.

Vengsarkar believes that the prerogative of selecting or dropping any player rests solely with the selection committee.

"A captain is selected or removed by the selection committee and that is not Ganguly's jurisdiction at all," quipped the legendary former Mumbai right-hand batter.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
This Day: Ro Hit Joint-Fastest T20I 100
This Day: Ro Hit Joint-Fastest T20I 100
Australia's Labuschagne is World No 1 Test batter
Australia's Labuschagne is World No 1 Test batter
Uttam's Take: Who Controls BCCI?
Uttam's Take: Who Controls BCCI?
Gashimov Blitz Chess: Anand loses 2 games, draws 5
Gashimov Blitz Chess: Anand loses 2 games, draws 5
Maharashtra reports sharp spike in new Covid cases
Maharashtra reports sharp spike in new Covid cases
Omicron scare: PM to hold meet, states up monitoring
Omicron scare: PM to hold meet, states up monitoring
India beat Pak to win ACT hockey bronze; Korea champs
India beat Pak to win ACT hockey bronze; Korea champs

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

IPL mega auction in Bengaluru on Feb 7-8?

IPL mega auction in Bengaluru on Feb 7-8?

When Cricket Met Bollywood

When Cricket Met Bollywood

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances