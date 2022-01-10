Kohli recalls Dhoni's advice while talking about Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant speaks to Virat Kohli. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Ahead of the third and final Test, Indian captain Virat Kohli addressed the media in a pre-match press conference on Monday.

Kohli recalled a piece of advice that was given to him by former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni which he had passed on to India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who made the headlines last week for playing a ridiculous shot at a crucial stage of the second Test match that India went on to lose by 7 wickets.

In the second Test, at The Wanderers, Johannesburg, Pant's shot selection was heavily criticised as the left-hander went for a big shot, off Kagiso Rabada, and threw his scalp when the visitors' lead wasn't even close to the 200-run mark.

Acceptance of mistake is the first sign of improvement, feels the 33-year-old as he spoke extensively about Pant's rash shot and put it in context with a piece of advice received from his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni which became a thumb rule for him.

"MS Dhoni, at the start of my career, had given me a fabulous piece of advice. Between your first and second mistake, there should be a minimum gap of seven to eight months and then only can you prolong your career."

"That got ingrained in my system that I will not repeat the same mistake," Kohli said in reference to Pant's dismissal while trying to give Kagiso Rabada the charge in Johannesburg."

But he did mention that he and coach Rahul Dravid have had some serious conversations with Pant about that mode of dismissal.

"We have had conversations with Rishabh at practice. When a batter plays a particular stroke, he is the first one to know whether it was a correct shot to play in that particular situation," the skipper's answer was clear enough as to how he felt.

"As long as an individual, one accepts the responsibility, I think, then only can you make proper progress. We have all been out at some point at important stages of a match in our careers."

"Sometimes because of pressure, sometimes because of our own mistake and some other times when a bowler shows quality skills. You need to understand what was the mind-set at that particular moment when you took a certain decision," he explained.

"The more we learn to accept our mistakes, the better players we become. We improve and ensure that (mistakes) are not repeated," Kohli said.

He is confident that Pant will not repeat his mistakes and make his opportunities count.

"He will make sure that next time in an important situation, he will stand up and take responsibility and give an impact performance."