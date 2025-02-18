Top tech for CT: 36 cameras, vertical feed

IMAGE: 'Quidich Innovation Labs will deliver Field 360°, a virtual field model that illustrates fielding positions and strategies in real-time.' Photograph: Kind courtesy Rana Husnain Aleem/X

A minimum of 36 cameras with a host of analytical tools and visual enhancements to elevate the experience for the viewers will be used to broadcast the Champions Trophy matches, the ICC said on the eve of opening game between New Zealand and Pakistan in Karachi.

"To further enrich the viewing experience, the Quidich Innovation Labs will deliver Field 360°, a virtual field model that illustrates fielding positions and strategies in real-time," the ICC said in a statement on Tuesday.

Their drone camera will offer breath-taking aerial views of venues and surrounding landscapes, while the roving buggy cam will deliver immersive ground-level visuals. The signature Spidercams will further enhance the broadcast with its aerial coverage, offering dynamic perspectives of the action.

The ICC TV will further collaborate with JioStar in an effort to engage mobile-first audiences and produce a dedicated vertical feed, optimising the viewing experience for smartphones users.